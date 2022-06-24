'He Suits Klopp Down to The Bone' - Fabio Carvalho Boyhood Boss on New Liverpool Youngster

Liverpool are not sitting back early in this summer's transfer window, in typical Jurgen Klopp fashion they are getting business done early, ready for the all important pre-season. Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho make up a trio of additions thus far, with the latter receiving wide praise as of late.

After almost completing a switch from Fulham to Liverpool in the January window, Klopp and his team were keen to get the deal over the line as soon as possible, with the reds reaching an agreement at the end of March- Read here

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Balham FC Founder and Director Greg Crunttwell, gave some insight on the player as he joined the club after moving to England from Portugal as a child.

On his arrival to the South London side, Crunttwell said, "We gave him a go and within 30 seconds you could see he was pretty special. I looked at the other coach and we both said, 'wow, this kid'."

"There was an aura about him, he had star quality". Further adding "He was such a likeable kid, as humble as they come"

In terms of fitting into Liverpool's current system, Crunttwell said, "The type of player he is, he suits [Jurgen] Klopp down to the bone"

"The great thing about him is he keeps things simple. He passes and moves at pace, he sees things. He could be in that generation that replaces the likes of [Roberto] Firmino and Sadio Mane."

An interesting prediction considering Sadio Mane has just left the club and Roberto Firmino has a year left on his current deal as it stands.

