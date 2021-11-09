Hilarious Instagram Post From Former Liverpool And Perth Glory Striker Daniel Sturridge

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has taken to Instagram whilst in quarantine in Australia and seems to want a new haircut ahead of joining up with his new club.

The 32 year old who left the Reds in 2019 announced on Instagram a few weeks back that he was off to play in the A League with Perth Glory.

Sturridge was very keen to find the right person to cut his hair when he finishes quarantine as he took to social media with some very specific demands.

'Need a barber in Perth WA on Thursday.'

'Only put your CV forward if you're top level.'

'If you've never cut hair like mine, don't bother putting your CV forward, my hairline is important to me.'

'Please proceed to put your CV forward if after all I've said you still fit the description.'

'Top level craftsmanship, barber level on 1000 but don't charge anywhere near that much, if you do, you are out of the running.'

'Don't bluff me - I'm gonna look at your profile.'

'If your pics ain't good don't bother putting your CV forward - you are out of the running.'

Any budding barbers in the Perth area, get in touch with Daniel!

On a serious note, let's hope we get to see him back on the pitch soon and banging in goals for fun like we know he can.

