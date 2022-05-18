Liverpool and Manchester City are fighting for everything this season. The Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola era is something that will be etched in our memories for years to come. The Premier League title is hanging in the balance in what could be a winner 'takes it all' situation on Sunday.

It is crazy how a football club miles away in a different time zone affects my mood. And of late, it has been a great reason for my joy. This, however, is just the start of what could be the best photo finish possible in the history of football.

In the race to become the top dog in English football, two teams have emerged as the front-runners. Liverpool and Manchester City are neck-and-neck at the summit of English football right now.

Both teams are excellent this season and they've shown that they’re capable of producing great performances when it matters most.

Liverpool has already wrapped up two trophies, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Now they shift their focus to the two big guns, the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool and miracles are synonymous. We’ve had great Champions League comebacks against AC Milan in 2005 and Barcelona in 2019. It’s time Liverpool has a story of similar significance in the Premier League.

The love story between Liverpool and Steven Gerrard runs deep. He left Liverpool in 2015 but can still help them win the Premier League title in 2022.

He came close to winning it as a player for Liverpool, he now has his chance to do so as a manager of an opponent.

With the way, things are so precariously positioned. Sunday could be the day that Steven Gerrard has a direct hand in helping Liverpool win the Premier League.

You can't be faulted for thinking that the stars are aligned. West Ham took the lead, Manchester City equalized through an own goal and then Łukasz Fabiański saved a penalty taken by Riyad Mahrez in the last five minutes.

This has a Liverpool win imprint all over it.

Either Danny Ings or Phillipe Coutinho scoring for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and snatching the Premier League title for Liverpool from the grasp of Manchester City will be one of the greatest moments in the history of football.

We are all ready for another Martin Tyler moment, "COUTINHO!"

The equation is simple. If Liverpool wins their last two games of the season and Guardiola's Manchester City fail to win their final game, Liverpool will be crowned champions of England for the 20th time in their illustrious history.

Jordan Henderson has now done the 'Hendo Shuffle' in the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup, and FA Cup. Now if all goes to plan, he begins with doing it for a second time across all these competitions, hopefully starting on 22nd May 2022.

All of this only can happen if Liverpool manages to beat Southampton on Tuesday. If Liverpool fails to win that, the league is done and dusted and City will be champions.

Steven Gerrard, Liverpool is cheering for you more than you will ever know.

