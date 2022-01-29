How Liverpool's First Team Squad Depth Will Look Assuming Luis Diaz Transfer Is Completed

It has been a crazy 48 hours for Liverpool fans after reports broke they were on the verge of signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto.

The Reds had been linked with a move for the player for several months and it looked like they would miss out as Tottenham closed in on his signature but Liverpool's recruitment team seemingly hijacked the deal at the last minute.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Squad Depth

Over the past couple of seasons, some sections of the fanbase have raised concerns about Liverpool's squad depth and their ability to cope with absences and be ready to fight for trophies both domestically and in Europe.

The last couple of months may have gone some way to disproving that theory however with Liverpool missing several key players through injury and then losing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita to AFCON.

Despite the absentees, they are still in the Premier League title race and became the first English team to win all six group matches in the Champions League.

In the past, Jurgen Klopp has faced criticism for progress in the domestic cups but Liverpool now face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final and have a home tie against Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round next weekend.

How will the first team squad look for the remainder of the 2021/22 season?

Here, we take a look at how the squad will look for the second half of the season assuming Diaz signs and there are no further outgoings.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher

Adrian

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Neco Williams

Joel Matip

Ibrahima Konate

Virgil van Dijk

Joe Gomez

Nat Phillips

Andrew Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas

IMAGO / PA Images

Midfielders

Fabinho

Jordan Henderson

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Thiago Alcantara

Naby Keita

Curtis Jones

James Milner

Harvey Elliott

Tyler Morton

IMAGO / PA Images

Forwards

Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota

Roberto Firmino

Divock Origi

Sadio Mane

Takumi Minamino

Luis Diaz *

*pending transfer confirmation

IMAGO / Sportimage

Joining those first-team squad members above, there are also a number of talented youngsters in the academy who have gained first-team experience this season.

Names such as Kaide Gordon, Leighton Clarkson, Conor Bradley, Rhys Williams, James Balagizi, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, and others will hope to make themselves regular first-team squad members very soon.

What do we think Reds fans? Squad depth is where it needs to be or is more work still to be done? Let us know on our social media channels.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook