'I Overstepped The Mark' - Former Manchester United Player Gary Neville Admission About Criticism Of Liverpool Player

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes he has overstepped the mark once in his punditry career when he went overboard with criticising a Liverpool player.

The Sky Sports pundit believes comments he made on Sky Sports Monday Night Football went too far and he was rightfully criticised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a result.

Neville was speaking to the Daily Mail when he made the admissions.

The retired England international had criticised Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius after a mistake in a Premier League game at Bournemouth claiming 'he's not good enough' and 'its tough to win the league without a good goalkeeper'.

Neville Admits He Took It Too Far With Karius

In his interview with the English newspaper however, Neville admits he went too far on this occasion.

"I think I have overstepped the mark once in punditry when I have attacked a player that was above and beyond what I should have done as an ex-pro, a coach and an owner.'

"I think I am a respectable human being. I thought I went too far on Karius. I said Liverpool would never win the league with him.

"He criticised me after and so did Jurgen Klopp. No problem.

"I look back now and think I criticised the lad too much for his age, his position."

'I Was Right' - Neville

Despite admitting he got it wrong in the nature of his criticism, Neville went on to say that he still believes he was right.

"I actually think I was right. They signed Alisson and Virgil van Dijk and won the Premier League. But that doesn't mean I should have done it.

"I think Gary Neville as a decent human being and professional - knowing how difficult it is to play for United and Liverpool - went too far.

"I want to finish my career with integrity and I will not call for players or managers to be kicked out of clubs, not on performances anyway.'"

