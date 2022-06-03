Ibrahima Konate's Champions League Performance Against Real Madrid Shows Liverpool's Backline Is Set For Years To Come

Although the 2022 Champions League final saw the Reds narrowly lose 1-0 to Real Madrid there was one bright spark throughout the 90 minutes which gave Liverpool fans a glimmer of hope for future campaigns.

Ibrahima Konate put in a Man of the Match-worthy performance against Los Blancos on Saturday night and was unlucky not to bring home the trophy after dominating the Real Madrid front three.

Ibrahima Konate shielding the ball from Karim Benzema in the Champions League Final IMAGO / NurPhoto

The young Frenchman only arrived in Merseyside in July 2021 for a fee of £36 million. However, he has already amassed eleven Premier League games and eight Champions League games for the Reds, of which he scored in two of them.

His contributions per match however are not what makes him stand out from the rest.

Standing at six feet and four inches, Ibrahima Konate has bullied his opposition ever since he joined the quartet of centre-backs made up of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, and Konate himself.

Konate has been so impressive that Liverpool had never lost a match that he had played in before the Champions League final, winning twenty-three and drawing five.

With Joe Gomez uncertain about his position at the club and Joel Matip slowly being rotated out of the starting XI. There is no better time for Konate to start performing and cement his place in the hall of fame of talented Liverpool centre-backs.

Saturday night's Champions League final was just a teaser of what is to come for Liverpool Football Club.

The partnership between Van Dijk and the talented Frenchman was the Reds' only real bonus in their unfortunate defeat to the Spanish champions.

The pair were faced up against Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde who have all had unbelievable seasons, to say the least, with Benzema being the front runner in the race for the 2022 Ballon’Dor.

However, apart from the winning goal scored by Vinicius Jr, the talented trio was locked up by the impressive defensive partnership formed between Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

Ibrahima Konate bumping Vincius Jr off the ball in the Champions League Final IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Konate tweeted soon after the game “we fought until the end. I’m convinced this experience will help us to learn and come back much stronger next year”.

Liverpool fans can look forward to the future with the 23-year-old solidifying their defence, especially with the likes of Erling Haaland debuting in the Premier League next season.

Versus Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Konate completed 87% of his passes, 100% of his dribbles, and won five ground duels. He deserved better on Saturday night, but it just wasn’t meant to be for the Reds in their concluding battle of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |