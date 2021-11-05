ICYMI: Pedro Chirivella Was Offered New Five-Year Contract At Liverpool Before Joining Nantes

Pedro Chirivella was at Liverpool for four years from 2016 to 2020 before joining French club Nantes.

The Spanish midfielder only made 11 senior appearances for the club in that time so it may come as a surprise to some to learn the news that he was offered a long-term contract before he chose to leave.

Chirivella, Elliott and Jones (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In a recent piece in The Athletic, it was revealed that he was indeed offered a new deal before he was available to speak to other cubs about joining on a free transfer.

Chirivella explained how it was tough for him after the MK Dons mess when he technically wasn't eligible to play and also the failed loan move to Spanish second division club Extremadura.

The Spanish under-17 international told The Athletic:

"This was an opportunity to play for the Liverpool first team. You go, you play 30 minutes, win 2-0 and the next day you cannot play for another month. I don’t think a lot of players have suffered that."

“At that point, I wanted to leave the club and country. I wanted to disappear from Liverpool because a lot of things that got said were not fair. It was the lowest moment in my career."

After that ordeal Chirivella impressed supporters and coaching staff with his appearances in the FA and League Cups in the 2019/20 season.

His main highlight was the start in the FA Cup against Everton as he dominated the middle of the park with Adam Lallana.

The crisp, smart, quick passing in the number 'six' role had a handful of teams interested in him at the end of his time at Liverpool and that's why the club wanted to extend that time.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

He is now well into his second season in Ligue 1 with Nantes and has been one of their star players since he has been at the club.

In his first campaign he started 35 games establishing himself as a key player straightaway.

This season he has also started adding stunners to his skillset.

It is great to see Chirivella enjoying his football but it begs the questions could and should Liverpool have done more to retain his services?

With the injuries stacking up in the middle of the park this season Chirivella would have been a nice option to have.

Plus he is a natural back-up to Fabinho which Liverpool do not have as skipper Jordan Henderson is the second choice for that position and he prefers to play further forward.

Realistically though at the time it was out of Liverpool's hands as they had let his contract run down.

As mentioned before the 11 appearances in four years would suggest never playing regularly at the club especially when there is already seven other senior midfielders there.

It is a shame as he is undoubtedly a talented player and at the time he left he was only 22-years-old so there was so much time to develop.

The likes of Tyler Morton, who plays his same role, seems to be in the same situation he was in at the start of his Liverpool career so maybe it is best not dwell on the past.

Chirivella is playing his best football at Nantes.

The Reds can now develop other younger players and use Chirivella as a prime example of how even if you don't fully make it at the club you can go on to have a successful career at the highest level.

