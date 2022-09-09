Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing

There were not many bright spots during Liverpool's crushing 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday but the return of midfielder Thiago Alcantara was definitely one.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Jurgen Klopp's team were well and truly beaten by the Serie A leaders in what was another disappointing performance from them.

It's been a poor start to the season in the Premier League with just nine points taken from a possible 18 and that was compounded by the defeat in Italy.

The injury crisis at the club and particularly in midfield cannot be ignored however with Klopp's options limited since the season kicked off.

Spanish international Thiago was a casualty in the opening match of the season when he limped off in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage with a hamstring injury.

His presence has been a huge miss for Liverpool but when he was on the pitch in Naples, the difference was significant.

Despite only entering the fray after 62 minutes, the 31-year-old made the most tackles in the match for Liverpool and won more ground duels than the rest of the midfield combined in the entire game.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubting the influence Thiago has on this Liverpool team. His return will make a huge difference as was evidenced in his cameo against Napoli.

The issue remains however keeping him fit and the challenge for Klopp and his coaching team is how to use him to not risk further injury.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |