In Defence Of Naby Keïta

Naby Keïta is the Liverpool player who may get the most negative comments but it’s actually all unwarranted and I’ll tell you why.

This piece is a response to the backlash Naby has received from Liverpool’s win against Atletico Madrid in the champions league. Keïta scored a thunderous volley that has somehow been overshadowed by the midfielder getting dribbled past in the lead up of both Atleti goals.

Somehow, the narrative has been created that Keïta single handedly caused the two goals conceded which ignores the fact that other players should have done better in defending.

The first goal has Thomas Lemar picking up the ball from a short corner, beating Naby on the dribble and making a pass to the edge of the box. Lemar is a tricky winger who is statistically one of the best dribblers playing in this competition; one on one, it would be more of a surprise if a non defensive midfielder stopped this man.

The pass went to Koke on the edge of the box who was completely open despite the nine Liverpool players in the box who were taking care of the four Atleti attackers. Tactically, someone should have picked up the free man which could have stopped the pass to Griezmann who was also somehow open in the six yard box despite the aforementioned nine defenders.

Naby got beat by Lemar but there were two further errors tactically that should have been dealt with better. Keïta getting blamed would be as rational as blaming whoever gave away the corner.

Let’s have a look at the second goal.

Joao Félix beats Naby Keïta who admittedly could have been stronger in his attempted tackle but this take on happened closer to the halfway line then it did the Liverpool box. Félix then continued his dribble without being quickly closed down before making a good pass to Griezmann who skipped past Van Dijk who was in a bad defensive position to deal with the attacker. Again, there were two further errors that came after Naby was beaten therefore, this cannot and should not be completely blamed on Keïta.

What is being overlooked by many is the fact that Naby Lad was not in the team for his defensive efforts. Henderson was playing the holding role meaning he should have been the main defensive midfielder. Despite this, Keïta won the same amount of duels and made more tackles than the captain which is all sorts of illogical.

The main issue with what happened against Atletico was the lack of defensive attributes in midfield that Henderson couldn’t provide even if he was playing in the defensive role. Liverpool misses Fabinho and this became clear as soon as he was subbed in at half time.

Any of the three midfielders could have came off at half time as Fabinho could make even the blandest of midfields look good. However, the awful attacking efforts of Henderson on the right hand side of the pitch probably show that the captain should not be relied on to be the main creative player in the midfield three.

Overall, Naby had a fine game and could have likely made the second half a better attacking 45 minuets for Liverpool. The fallout of this game should have been focused on Salah’s solo efforts and Alisson’s outstanding night in goal.