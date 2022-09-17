Incredible Virgil van Dijk Stat Evidence Of Remarkable Recovery From Injury
After a disappointing start to the season, Liverpool and some of their players including Virgil van Dijk have been subject to criticism.
The Reds enjoyed a remarkable last campaign where they came so close to an unprecedented quadruple but have started this season slowly taking just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches.
The 31-year-old has not been at his brilliant best in a team that has been destabilised by an early season injury crisis.
It should not be forgotten however that the Dutchman only returned at the start of the 2022/23 campaign after a serious knee injury had ruled him out for nine months.
Despite being eased back in at the beginning of last season, according to ESPN (via Anfield Watch), Van Dijk played the second highest number of minutes out of everyone across all competitions in Europe.
Liverpool's number four played a total of 5,853 minutes and was second only to South American central defender Gustavo Gomez.
Teammate Mohamed Salah played the 6th highest with the Egyptian playing 5,558 minutes.
It is amazing to think that Van Dijk returned from such a serious injury to prove to be as resilient and as impressive as he had been before.
A drop-off in form therefore at the start of this season may not be a surprise considering the demands that chasing a quadruple placed on him and the rest of the Liverpool squad.
