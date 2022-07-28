Skip to main content

'Incredibly Creative' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Praises Fabio Carvalho

When Liverpool finally announced they had reached an agreement with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho back in Spring, the majority of fans expected a young prospect who would be a first-team player in years to come, however, Carvalho's impressive pre-season suggests he may be ready to cement himself sooner rather than later.

Jurgen Klopp has now provided his thoughts on the Portuguese starlet to Liverpool's official club website, saying "Absolutely, but last night he was tired as well, you could see that. He’s a technical player, he’s incredibly creative and we will have a lot of fun with him definitely.

IMAGO / motivio

That’s a good example because Fabio last night was OK but can be much better, and that’s just how it is. You need all these kind of things, you need these little lows as well. I’m really happy with him.

He showed up, he’s in the middle of the team after a short period of time and that’s a good sign for the team but for him as well. So, he’s an open, young man and a top addition for us."

Carvalho has featured heavily in pre-season thus far, playing minutes both as a part of a three-man midfield and also on the wing, displaying early signs of his valuable versatility.

Fabio arrived on Merseyside after an impressive breakout season at Fulham, who Liverpool take on in their first Premier League game of the season. Carvalho featured a staggering 38 times last campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

