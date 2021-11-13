Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

Author:

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker appears to have posted a message on Instagram aimed at the officials from last week's clash that saw the Reds go down 3-2 against West Ham United.

On a controversial afternoon at the London Stadium, there were a number of decisions that went against Liverpool as they lost their unbeaten run.

The opening goal which has gone down as an Alisson own goal was one of the contentious moments that took place that left the Brazilian, his teammates and manager Jurgen Klopp furious.

Alisson West Ham

In the fourth minute of the contest, a corner was sent into the box from the West Ham left and ended up in the back of the Liverpool net after a tangle between Angelo Ogbonna and Alisson.

Those representing Liverpool were convinced the West Ham defender had fouled the Liverpool keeper but after a VAR review by Stuart Attwell, Craig Pawson awarded the goal.

The 29 year old stopper posted on Instagram on Saturday after he kept a clean sheet in Brazil's 1-0 victory against Colombia.

In what would appear to be in reference to the incident during last Sunday's match, Alisson posted a picture of him catching the ball with the caption:

'When you can use your hands, the job it's not so hard'

Alisson2

The incident seemed to disrupt the Brazilian's superb early season form as he could have dealt better with both West Ham's 2nd and 3rd goals.

Let's hope this is nothing more than a blip and he is back to his brilliant best when the Premier League returns with a match against Arsenal at Anfield next Saturday.

