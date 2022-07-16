Skip to main content

Is Borrusia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham the Successor of Thiago at Liverpool?

Many would say Jude Bellingham is tipped to be the long-term successor to Jordan Henderson. But what if the stats show he is a left-sided central midfielder all along?

The name on many Liverpool fans lips at the moment is one Jude Bellingham, the highly sought-after England International who has been learning his trade with Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga since his reported £25 million pound move in July 2020.

Bellingham talk ranked up a notch again in recent days with Jurgen Klopp stating the only problem with Jude Bellingham was that he was not on the market.

Many Liverpool fans would expect Jude to enter the starting 11 in the RCM role of the team, evidently learning from and eventually replacing captain Jordan Henderson.

Jude Bellingham

However, when looking into Jude’s heatmap for the 21/22 Bundesliga Campaign we can see clearly he was deployed more as a left-sided midfielder within the Dortmund side.

When viewing Jude’s passes by zone we can also see he is a lot more effective on the left-hand side of the midfield. His numbers all over the park are extraordinary, to say the least, but having been deployed by a side who analyse their players so effectively in the LCM role asks the question is this Jude’s strongest position?

Jude Bellingham

Passes by Zone - Jude Bellingham - 21/22 Bundesliga Campaign

Jurgen and Liverpool are keen admirers of the 19-year-old who reportedly holds a price tag in the region of 80-100m and Bellingham himself is also reported to be a keen admirer of the club. His family have also been rumoured to of visited the AXA Training Facility over the last few months.

Perhaps the reason Liverpool are so calm on the signing of Jude and are in no rush to pursue this is because he is viewed as the long-term heir to Thiago Alcantara’s LCM role within the side. Bringing him in next year allows Jude a year of learning and rotating with Thiago before the Spaniard’s deal comes to an end.

Comparing Jude to Thiago in both their domestic campaigns last season, it is evident that Bellingham is the more successful dribbler of the ball, but in terms of the passing stats (Accuracy, Passes Attempted & Long Passes Attempted) Thiago is clear of Bellingham for their Domestic Campaigns.

Jude Bellingham, Thiago Alcantara

Jude did put up impressive numbers within his through pass attempted pretty much equalling Thiago for the 21/22 Premier League Campaign. 

Liverpool like a midfielder who can pass the ball within any situation, something Jude isn’t as effective as YET. Looking at his stats in comparison to Jordan Henderson’s, again they look very similar to the comparison with Thiago. 

Clearly what Jude offers is a player who is very good at dribbling with the ball, gathering assists and attempting to trouble the goalkeeper. The missing piece all the Liverpool fanbase has been crying out for years for a midfielder who is not afraid to have a go.

Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson

However, I suspect Bellingham in the eyes of Liverpool just may be the long-term successor to Thiago within the side, with the potential for Elliot to be Henderson’s long-term successor? Who knows, one thing is for sure the future looks very exciting at Liverpool.

Thank you to Twenty3 who provided us with these graphics, check out more of their great work on Twitter HERE!

