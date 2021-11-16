Is Time Running Out For Naby Keita To Secure An Anfield Future After His Most Recent Injury Against Brighton?

Naby Keita suffered yet another injury in Liverpool's last Premier League game. Will Jurgen Klopp keep his faith, or is the midfielder's time at Anfield running out?

It appears that time for Naby Keita is running out at Liverpool after yet another injury. Keita left the pitch in the 19th minute for Liverpool in their 2-2 home draw to Brighton on Saturday.

Further scans revealed yet another hamstring injury for the Guinea international, with Jurgen Klopp confirming he will be “out for a while.”

Keita signed for Liverpool FC in June 2018 from RB Leipzig for a fee in the region of £60 million. The Guinea international was known for his power and physicality going forwards, managing 17 goals and 15 assists in 70 RB Leipzig games.

However with only 10 goals in 86 games for The Reds, Keita will have a very tough seven months staying fit and showing Jurgen Klopp why he is still a key man to the German’s squad.

Keita is contracted at Liverpool for another 18 months, the time where most players begin conversations with their club on whether another contract will be given.

However, it is very unclear within the Liverpool board room as to whether Keita will be given another contract when looking at how many injuries he has had since arriving in Merseyside.

In four years at Salzburg and RB Leipzig, with a combined 152 games, Keita only missed 12 games in that time. However after three years at Liverpool with 86 games played, the Guinea international has missed 54 games for The Reds, clearly a number that needs to be considered when discussing new contracts.

When Keita is fit and playing for Liverpool, the right side of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Keita and Mohamed Salah links up perfectly, as seen in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United in October.

However, when Keita was forced off and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin replaced him, it was clear that the side impacted from his loss with Klopp saying after the match that “it had an impact, the right side worked really well together with Naby, Trent and Mohamed.”

Klopp’s list of midfielders for Liverpool is very good on paper, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Keita, Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones. Unfortunately when you look deeper, all have missed games already this season from various injuries, aside from Oxlade-Chamberlin and Henderson, who have both missed long stretches of matches in the past 12 months.

It is very hard to see the club agreeing to extend the contract of an injury prone Keita when there are many other frequently injured Liverpool players in the same position.

Over the summer it was clear that Keita was being treated very carefully, to prevent more injuries impacting his game, and a very good run of fixtures mirrored the work of the backroom staff as Keita played massive roles in wins over Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Watford, AC Milan and more.

Nevertheless the hamstring injury over Brighton has shown that no matter how much work is put into the 26-year-olds fitness, he will remain a massive injury doubt for Liverpool.

One remaining chance however for Keita is his just mentioned age. At 26 years of age, there is still time for Keita to show that he can still be depended on by Klopp. Maybe he will be giving one last chance and contract, 2-3 years possibly, to show his class. Because when Keita is fit and firing for Liverpool, Klopp’s men are by far a better team.

Keita is expected to be out injured until early December where fans can hope to see the Guinea midfielder fully fit and at his best.