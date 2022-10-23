Skip to main content

Is Pep Lijnders The Problem At Liverpool?

What/who is the current problem at Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp, FSG and the Liverpool players have all been heavily criticised amidst the club's recent run of poor form.

However, one key man Pep Lijnders, who was a talking point in the summer when he released a book called 'Intensity', has not been mentioned.

The 55-year-old manager has mentioned his assistant coach on numerous occasions in interviews and clearly rates him very highly. He has also said in the past that Lijnders and other coaches have a lot of control and influence in the dressing room and training ground.

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

This suggests that even if it appears that Klopp is making some tactical mistakes, he might not be the one to point the finger at...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lijnders and Klopp have a close relationship having worked at the Reds together. The Dutchman joined the Merseyside club in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers and remained at the club when Klopp arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

The 39-year-old left Liverpool in 2017 to pursue a managerial career at NEC Nijmegen although he was sacked after the team failed to gain promotion to the Eredivisie in the promotion play-offs. This resulted in him rejoining Klopp in June 2018.

Admittedly, Lijnders has been a part of the coaching staff that helped the club win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League & more. It does make you think though about whether it could be time for Klopp to make a change.

