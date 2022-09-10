Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?

Another weekend of fixtures last week in the Premier League and yet more controversial calls by the officials. As VAR is being used as a scapegoat by many, the truth is far from the lips of those with the loudest voices.

A goal by former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho for Aston Villa was ruled out by referee Simon Hooper.

The official blew his whistle too early seeing the linesman's flag, instead of waiting for VAR to intervene, which would have allowed him to see it was the incorrect call. The goal cost Villa all three points against Manchester City.

Another controversial call was Gabriel Martinelli's disallowed goal for a foul in the buildup play. The goal was ruled out when referee Paul Tierney was told to look back at it.

The biggest decision and most controversial was West Ham's wrongly disallowed equaliser against Chelsea, which was claimed to be the 'worst call ever' by Declan Rice.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Despite the on-field call being a goal, Andy Madley was told by the VAR official Jarred Gillet to look at the screen.

Madley then changed his mind and disallowed the goal, after the slightest of clips by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy, which had zero effect on the keeper. A shocking decision that sums up the standard of refereeing in this country.

Other calls last week which caused controversy were Newcastle's disallowed goal against Wolves and Virgil Van Dijk's tackle in the Merseyside derby. Both the wrong decision, despite referees having VAR to help them.

VAR was brought in to clarify everything that referees couldn't be sure about and to get rid of any doubt of the right decision being the outcome. However, Premier League officials are still getting decisions wrong with the help of video technology.

So, who's to blame? The officials. That's the answer. They see the exact same video evidence we at home see and those behind the media desks yet come to a different conclusion to the 99% of the rest to see it.

IMAGO / PA Images

Every single week we see the same ridiculous calls covered up by the same excuses, costing teams points, costing teams titles, and sometimes sending teams down.

PGMOL or the Premier League never hold these officials accountable, which allows them to continue their poor standard. The best league in the world is the home to the worst officiating. Make it make sense.

I will end with this... If a standard worker were to make a huge mistake after a huge mistake every week, would they be still in a job? VAR hasn't improved the standard of officiating in the Premier League, instead, it has exposed it.

