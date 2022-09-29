'It Definitely Makes My Job A Lot Easier' - Liverpool Football Club ED&I Boss Praises Staff Impact

Liverpool Football Club's equality, diversity and inclusion manager Rishi Jain has been speaking out on the huge impact Jurgen Klopp and fellow Reds players have on a number of campaigns within the club.

“Jürgen wears his rainbow laces more often than not these days, he just leaves them in his shoes, and that is brilliant," Jain tells Liverpoolfc.com.

"It definitely makes my job a lot easier when you’ve got someone like him and Jordan [Henderson], and the players and the manager across the women’s team as well, who all speak so well and are such great advocates for inclusion.

“But actually, for any of our supporters from the LGBT+ community, you do not get a bigger ally than Jürgen Klopp," added Jain.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"Then Jordan doubles down on the message as club captain, which is incredible, and then we see pretty much all of the women’s team doing exactly the same.

“It really is a unified message around ED&I. That’s what I think sets us apart from other clubs and other organisations, that we’ve got men’s and women’s players and managers all recognising and championing our shared values.

“Then that is backed up by the great work of LFC Foundation in the community. It is the entire club saying: ‘This is what we are all about, this is us, these are our values.’ You can’t help but be proud to be part of it.”

