'It'll Cost FSG More To Replace Him' - Fans React To Reports Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Talks Have Stalled

After a report broke suggesting that Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool have stalled over terms, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

Fabrizio Romano made the claims on Friday evening suggesting there is currently a stand off between the two parties despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seemingly relaxed about the situation.

It has certainly led to an interesting reaction from fans as they took to Twitter to post their thoughts on the report.

'Im not worried. We have always found replacement and the club won’t break policy to keep him. He’s getting older anyways !! The club will keep trying but if nah then he can go join the rich PSG'

'We should sell and move on, why waste any more time on this as both parties not going anywhere . We know our budget and we can’t bankrupt the club for one player.'

'Fine, he can go. See how good he is when he’s not playing in our system. Worked out well for his pals Gini and Countinho, his agent leaking all this the night before a game and whilst we’re up for four trophies. Someone gives us £100m+'

'So it's FSG not paying up then. Salah is worth £400k/wk or whatever. It'll cost FSG more to replace him, but they won't pay up. Diaz is Salah's replacement. #lfc'

'It's disappointing that when the team is trying to focus on three fronts (with league cup in the bag), agents roll out the contract talks yet again! Talking in the media, causing division, isn't helping anyone. Can we just focus on Brighton and get 3pts please!'

