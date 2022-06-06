Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'It's A No Brainer' - Fans React To News That James Milner Has Signed a New Liverpool Contract

After it was confirmed that James Milner had signed a new contract at Liverpool, fans have taken to social media to have their say on the news.

The retired England international's current contract was due to expire this summer but much to the delight of manager Jurgen Klopp, he has agreed to stay for another year.

Fans took to Twitter after official confirmation came from the club that the 36 year old was staying at Anfield.

James MIlner

'Good move this. Showed towards the end of the season he can still produce the goods when called upon and thats before you consider his leadership and role model qualities.'

'We’re not a serious club, the extension was solely based on sentiments nothing more. This was the best time to have parted ways.'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'Great news. Klopp gets his wish. James will be able to help our new incomings integrate and be a good support for likes of Carvalho'

'I speak for every Liverpool fan when I say give him a lifetime contract'

'It's a no brainer for both sides quickest negotiation ever. Looking forward to the big high stake deals now.'

'Excellent took a wage cut, may not play many games but his guidance and leadership to the younger players will be needed. Always does a job when needed, with 5 subs next season rotation will be key.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Calvin Ramsay
News

Report: Liverpool Transfer Target Calvin Ramsay On His Admiration For Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Kelleher
News

Report: Liverpool And Ireland Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher On His Future

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
ben davies lean
Transfers

Report: Ben Davies Finally Set For Anfield Exit

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
James Milner
News

James Milner Agrees To New One-Year Contract With Liverpool | Turned Down Two Offers From Premier League Clubs

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

'Rather Let Him Go For Free Next Year' - Fans React To Bayern Munich's Offer For Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Liverpool Potential Outgoing Players Transfer Profiles: Part One - Sadio Mane And Taki Minamino

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Undergoing Tests On Injury After Egypt Win Against Guinea - Liverpool Did Not Want Him To Play

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Articles

Jurgen Klopp, Luis Diaz’s Family And An Iconic Colombian Bag: The Story Behind The Video

By Damon Carr5 hours ago