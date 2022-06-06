'It's A No Brainer' - Fans React To News That James Milner Has Signed a New Liverpool Contract

After it was confirmed that James Milner had signed a new contract at Liverpool, fans have taken to social media to have their say on the news.

The retired England international's current contract was due to expire this summer but much to the delight of manager Jurgen Klopp, he has agreed to stay for another year.

Fans took to Twitter after official confirmation came from the club that the 36 year old was staying at Anfield.

IMAGO / News Images

'Good move this. Showed towards the end of the season he can still produce the goods when called upon and thats before you consider his leadership and role model qualities.'

'We’re not a serious club, the extension was solely based on sentiments nothing more. This was the best time to have parted ways.'

'Great news. Klopp gets his wish. James will be able to help our new incomings integrate and be a good support for likes of Carvalho'

'I speak for every Liverpool fan when I say give him a lifetime contract'

'It's a no brainer for both sides quickest negotiation ever. Looking forward to the big high stake deals now.'

'Excellent took a wage cut, may not play many games but his guidance and leadership to the younger players will be needed. Always does a job when needed, with 5 subs next season rotation will be key.'

