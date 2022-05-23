'It's Got To Be....' - Peter Crouch Names Which Liverpool Superstar He Thinks Is Player Of The Year
Former Liverpool player Peter Crouch has been reviewing the Premier League season and named the Reds player he thinks is the player of the year.
It's been a brilliant season from so many players in Jurgen Klopp's squad but Crouch gave his view as to who is most deserving in his Sportsmail column.
"It's got to be Mohamed Salah, that has to be the general consensus.
"The sheer volume of goals (23) and assists (14) and that relentlessness to be at his maximum. Looking at Liverpool, I absolutely love Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk's the best around at centre half but Salah brings that extra edge to them every week.
"To contribute those numbers as the talisman of that team means he has to win player of the year."
