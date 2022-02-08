"It's My Dream," American Right-Back Talks of Liverpool Ambition

The dream of playing for Liverpool is one shared by many across the globe with the club at the top of the European game.

One such player is USA right-back Kyle Duncan, who is currently playing for KV Oostende in Belgium.

Kyle Duncan

The 24-year-old admitted that the Reds are his favorite team and that he dreams of playing for them someday, despite the club not being linked with the Defender.

Duncan told the Oostende website, “I would just love to inspire people. There are many young football players like me in America, and I want to show them that you can really make your dreams come true.

“If you believe in yourself and you work very hard, you can go far. There are still some players from the US in Germany and even here in Belgium, but my dream competition is the Premier League.

“Liverpool are my favorite team, they really play the type of game I dream of. Yes, it’s my dream to play there someday.

“Whether that will ever happen, I don’t know, but I will continue to work hard to keep taking steps.”

Despite the ambition shown by Duncan, it's unlikely his dream will become a reality.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a year younger than the American and is far further along in his development as a player.

