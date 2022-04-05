Liverpool's Squad For Champions League Tie Revealed With One Member Missing

Liverpool's 24 man squad for tonight's Champions League clash with Benfica has been revealed, however, it has one key man missing.

Of all the players pictured entering the hotel in Lisbon, the one man missing was Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irish international was on the bench for the weekend's 2-0 victory over Watford and took part in training.

The absence of the keeper' from the photos suggests that Adrian will be on the bench tonight in case of injury to first-choice Allison Becker.

Good news for Reds fans is that Naby Keita was included in the squad having been cleared from an injury he sustained on international duty.

Liverpool have a good record in the Champions League this campaign, winning seven out of eight fixtures so far.

The only loss of their campaign so far was at home to Inter Milan in the round of 16, where they still progressed following an impressive victory in the first leg.

