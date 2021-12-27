Jürgen Klopp’s Winter Warriors: Liverpool’s Insane Record In December Under Klopp

December is known as a jolly month for most but for Liverpool, it is undoubtedly the jolliest month of all.

Ever since Jürgen Klopp’s first full season, 2016/17, Liverpool have only ever lost one game in all competitions during the month of December.

During Klopp’s tenure, the Reds have played 38 games over the six December months. The record after these fixtures is 28 wins, nine draws and just one loss.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The one loss that dampens the record happened to be the first match of December in Klopp’s first full season.

The match was a 4-3 loss to newly promoted Bournemouth side. This match was one of the many high scoring chaotic fixtures from the early Klopp era with Liverpool taking a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes before a flurry of Bournemouth gold cancelled these out. A 95th minute winner from Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake cemented the Cherries comeback.

Since that wild affair, Klopp has found a formula to become unbeatable in the first month of winter.

Perhaps Jürgen put an obscure unbeaten record on his Christmas list that year.

Or maybe, just maybe, Klopp saw a shooting star through the snowy horizon in December 2016 and on that magical star, our faithful manager made a wish quietly to himself for Liverpool to be oddly indestructible when this month comes around again.

Let’s have a look at some of the highlights of our December triumphs.

16th December, 2018.

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

What went down as the final nail in the coffin of Jose Mourinho’s tenure at United, is looked fondly on now by Liverpool fans. This was Shaqiri’s best game in a Liverpool shirt, scoring a brace off of the bench to secure the win for the Liverpool country.

IMAGO / Action Plus

4th December, 2019.

Liverpool 5-2 Everton

A derby win always brings a smile to faces but a festive win makes everything much more jolly. A rotated Liverpool side without Salah or Firmino starting put five against the pitiful Everton. Even Adrian in goal couldn’t ruin this Christmas.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

19th December, 2020.

Liverpool 7-0 Crystal Palace

Seven heaven for the holiday reds. What better present for Christmas than scoring seven goals in a stylish fashion. Minamino opened the scoring with his first Liverpool goal and Salah rounded off the scoring with two goals from the bench.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It’s fair to say for Liverpool, the magic of Christmas never ends and it’s greatest of gifts are 95th minute winners at the Kop end.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook