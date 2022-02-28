Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed his best XI teammates he has played with, which includes four current Liverpool players and a Liverpool legend, but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane miss out.

James Milner has played alongside many brilliant players, with teams such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, as well as Leeds United and Newcastle United. He also had a loan spell at Swindon.

The amount of talent the Yorkshire lad has had the opportunity to play with is ridiculous, but who makes his all-time XI as teammates? Reds' veteran has revealed the best players he has played with.

In the goalkeeping position, Milner chose his Reds teammate, Alisson Becker, beating the likes of Nigel Martyn and Brad Friedel.

The back of four the midfielder chose also includes two current Liverpool players in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk. His Leeds United teammate Jonathan Woodgate and England teammate Ashley Cole claim the other spots.

When you speak of the best midfielders the Premier League has had, the three Milner has played with will all be in the conversation. A midfield three of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, David Silva (Manchester City) and Frank Lampard (England) would be terrifying for any opposition.

Premier League greats Alan Shearer (England) and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) have been picked by Milner alongside his current teammate Roberto Firmino for the front three places. The team was picked with football page FourFourTwo.

