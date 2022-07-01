Skip to main content

Jamie Carragher Reacts To Mohamed Salah's New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool today officially announced that forward Mohamed Salah has finally extended his stay at Anfield, signing a new three-year deal.

However, todays announcement wasn't as plain sailing as you may expect. Mohamed Salah's agent seemingly appeared to tease Liverpool fans by tweeting out a laughing face, with many reds assuming it was negatively aimed at Salah's negotiations, including ex-player Jamie Carragher.

Presumably confused with the tweet, Carragher replied to the Egyptians agent.

Similar to the exit of Sadio Mane, Carragher made it clear the Liverpool fans appreciate all 'Mo' has done thus far, saying " All the reds love your client, and if he is to leave next summer we will wish him well & say a big thank you."

However frustrated with the agent ( as this is not the first time he has took to social media to stair the pot) the former '23' made the feeling of many Kopites known, adding " we can do without this cryptic crap"

Too the surprise of many, Liverpool FC then announced Salah had signed a new deal within the same hour. In typical 'Carra' Fashion the Sky Sports Pundit found a laugh out of the situation. Tweeting "We fooled them all chief"

He then further went on to tweet his delight with the news of the number '11' signing a new long-term deal.

A tweet I am sure all reds agree sums up the delight around the red half of Merseyside right now, as Mohamed Salah is a red for three years longer!

