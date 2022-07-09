Jay Spearing Pictured Back in A Liverpool Kit After Rejoining The Club
Last month it was announced that Jay Spearing would return to Liverpool FC Academy as a full-time coach with the U18s group.
The 33-year-old was also signed as a player for The Reds Under 23s and now he has been pictured in the new Liverpool strip, whilst playing his first game since returning.
Spearing left the club on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee in 2013 after making 55 appearances over five seasons. He was part of Liverpool's Carling Cup-winning side in 2012.
Since leaving Merseyside, the midfielder has played for Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and more recently Tranmere Rovers.
Spearing starred in a behind-closed-doors friendly this afternoon, where Liverpool under-21s drew 1-1 with Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon Town
The move came as quite a shock to some fans on social media, but nine years later, he has made his return.
The former LFC No.20 likened the feeling of returning to that of a 'kid at Christmas' in a recent interview with The Athletic. He added, 'I'd say this is the best decision I've ever made'.
The move seems a good one for both the club and the local lad and the coming months will tell whether Spearing has a long-term future or not.
