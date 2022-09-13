Skip to main content
Report: Joe Gomez To Be Dropped In Champions League Match Against Ajax

Report: Joe Gomez To Be Dropped In Champions League Match Against Ajax

The English defender was criticized for his display against Napoli last week.
Liverpool have had some injury problems at the heart of the defence again this season, with Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip facing lengthy spells on the sidelines. 

Luckily for Jurgen Klopp, the Reds are no longer short of bodies at the back with five senior centre-backs on his roster and Jarrell Quansah waiting in the wings with the youth side.

Due to these recent injury struggles, Joe Gomez has partnered Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defense, a partnership which is set to end. 

According to a report from Paul Joyce of The Times, Gomez is set to be dropped for the Red's  upcoming UEFA Champions League tie with Ajax, following a poor performance last time out.

Gomez played 45 minutes last week against Napoli, as the Italian side ran out 4-1 victors in the opening tie of the group stage.

The English defender made a mistake at the heart of the defence, giving Napoli a 2-0 lead just before half time.

This lead to Gomez being hooked for the second half, being replaced by the returning Matip.

With Konate returning soon and Nat Phillips still waiting in the wings at Anfield, it could be hard for Gomez to force his way back into the side, especially if this poor form continues.

