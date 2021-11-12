Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Journalist Predicts Next Liverpool Manager When Discussing Pep Lijnders And Steven Gerrard

Author:

Neil Jones of Goal has been discussing Pep Lijnders and Steven Gerrard as possible candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of his Liverpool reign and has made a prediction as to who he thinks the next manager at Anfield will be.

News broke on Thursday to confirm that Gerrard would be leaving Rangers to become the new head coach at Aston Villa and this has led to people speculating as to what this means to Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard
Pepijn Lijnders

On a recent episode of the Journo Insight Show on Redmen TV Jones gave his opinion on who the next Liverpool boss would be.

Neil Jones Predicts Next Liverpool Manager

“I am almost certain Pep Lijnders will not be the next Liverpool manager, from his perspective as much as the club’s perspective."

"I have not heard anything that would suggest it would be on the agenda. He may well be someone who is kept around as part of the staff."

"Steven Gerrard is going to be the next Liverpool manager, provided he doesn’t take Aston Villa down to League One in the next two years!” 

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
