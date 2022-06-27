Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jude Bellingham Sends Jordan Henderson Message Amid Liverpool Priority Target Reports

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has reportedly been put as a 'priority' target next summer by Liverpool. The youngster has caught eyes across Europe's top leagues and The Reds will face huge competition for his signature.

When it comes to transfers, on occasion friendships between players have an impact on who players choose to sign for.

Examples we have seen at Liverpool in recent years include Naby Keita joining his former teammate Sadio Mane and Fabinho coming after speaking with Brazilian teammates. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The pursuit of Jude Bellingham may be helped by his friendship with Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool captain plays alongside the talented youngster in the national side and with Bellingham being reportedly a fan of Liverpool, it makes sense for the connection to be there. 

Henderson recently posted a video he did with Nike Football on his Instagram which is part of a documentary series entitled Never Done. Liverpool’s number one target Jude Bellingham replied to Hendo with ‘legend’

Can Jordan Henderson be a key factor in bringing Jude Bellingham to Anfield?

Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reach Verbal Agreement With Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Transfer Battle For Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry - Talks Already Held With Player's Representatives

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'The Perfect Midfielder Simply Isn't Available' - Journalist Believes Liverpool Will Not Enter Market After Failed Aurelien Tchouameni Transfer Bid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Marco Asensio Has Offers From Liverpool & AC Milan, Real Madrid Will Not Offer Renewal

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Prohibited’ By Jude Bellingham Price, As Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United And Bayern Munich Join Race

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Swap Adrien Rabiot For Liverpool Midfielder

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger
Quotes

'If He Is Still There' - Former Player On What To Expect From Mohamed Salah At Liverpool This Season

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham Keen On Idea Of Joining Liverpool

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago