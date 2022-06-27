Jude Bellingham Sends Jordan Henderson Message Amid Liverpool Priority Target Reports

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has reportedly been put as a 'priority' target next summer by Liverpool. The youngster has caught eyes across Europe's top leagues and The Reds will face huge competition for his signature.

When it comes to transfers, on occasion friendships between players have an impact on who players choose to sign for.

Examples we have seen at Liverpool in recent years include Naby Keita joining his former teammate Sadio Mane and Fabinho coming after speaking with Brazilian teammates.

The pursuit of Jude Bellingham may be helped by his friendship with Jordan Henderson. The Liverpool captain plays alongside the talented youngster in the national side and with Bellingham being reportedly a fan of Liverpool, it makes sense for the connection to be there.

Henderson recently posted a video he did with Nike Football on his Instagram which is part of a documentary series entitled Never Done. Liverpool’s number one target Jude Bellingham replied to Hendo with ‘legend’.

Can Jordan Henderson be a key factor in bringing Jude Bellingham to Anfield?