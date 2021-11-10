Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Who Is Julian Ward? The Predecessor Of Liverpool's Sporting Director Michael Edwards

Author:

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is now officially leaving his role at the end of the season, and current assistant sporting director Ward is set to replace Edwards after the end of his contract.

The official Liverpool website confirmed that assistant director Julian Ward will be the man to replace Edwards. Ward was promoted to his current role last December, but the club feel he is the right man to replace him.

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool

Who is Julian Ward?

Currently the assistant director at Liverpool, but Ward has been working at the club for nearly nine years.

The increasingly influential director first began with The Reds as a European scouting manager in Spain and Portugal in 2012.

He then became the 'Loan Pathways & Football Partnerships' Manager, before becoming the Edwards' second in command last year.

Read More

As well as working for The Reds, Ward has previously had scouting roles for the Portuguese national team and Manchester City.

Ward is also a former football himself, as he has had spells with Morecambe and Larne.

Since his promotion, he has become increasingly influential as the club, and has been working a lot alongside Edwards, Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment staff.

Michael Edwards in his farewell letter said about Ward:

"Julian’s elevation is wholly in keeping with what I believe to be a key factor of the Liverpool Way, with promotion from within ensuring expertise, experience and institutional knowledge are cherished in the way that they should be."

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook |

Julian Ward LFC
Articles

Who Is Julian Ward? The Predecessor Of Liverpool's Sporting Director Michael Edwards

2 minutes ago
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
Interviews

Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Explains Departure In Emotional Open Letter

4 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Articles

Report Claims Bayern Munich Were Offered Liverpool Superstars Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane

1 hour ago
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Confirmed: Sporting Director Michael Edwards Will Leave Liverpool At End Of The Season With Newcastle United And RB Leipzig Circulating

2 hours ago
Newcastle Owners
News

Report: Exiting Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Will Not Be Joining Newcastle

2 hours ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Major Liverpool Offer May Tempt Ousmane Dembele Away From Barcelona And Xavi

4 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Report: Reliable Source Confirms Steven Gerrard Deal To Become Aston Villa Manager Is 'All But Done'

5 hours ago
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Sign Wolves And Portugal Midfielder Ruben Neves As Jurgen Klopp Shows Interest

6 hours ago