Who Is Julian Ward? The Predecessor Of Liverpool's Sporting Director Michael Edwards

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is now officially leaving his role at the end of the season, and current assistant sporting director Ward is set to replace Edwards after the end of his contract.

The official Liverpool website confirmed that assistant director Julian Ward will be the man to replace Edwards. Ward was promoted to his current role last December, but the club feel he is the right man to replace him.

@SIPA USA

Who is Julian Ward?

Currently the assistant director at Liverpool, but Ward has been working at the club for nearly nine years.

The increasingly influential director first began with The Reds as a European scouting manager in Spain and Portugal in 2012.

He then became the 'Loan Pathways & Football Partnerships' Manager, before becoming the Edwards' second in command last year.

As well as working for The Reds, Ward has previously had scouting roles for the Portuguese national team and Manchester City.

Ward is also a former football himself, as he has had spells with Morecambe and Larne.

Since his promotion, he has become increasingly influential as the club, and has been working a lot alongside Edwards, Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment staff.

Michael Edwards in his farewell letter said about Ward:

"Julian’s elevation is wholly in keeping with what I believe to be a key factor of the Liverpool Way, with promotion from within ensuring expertise, experience and institutional knowledge are cherished in the way that they should be."

