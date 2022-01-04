Jurgen Klopp - What Does Life Look Like Post 2024?

Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous rumours about where the future lies for Jurgen Klopp.

With the 54-year-old's contract expiring in 2024, it has sparked debate and discussion about what his potential options are when the time does come.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

A recent poll was carried out on the LFC Transfer Room Twitter page in relation to what Klopp will do in 2024. The overwhelmingly most popular answer was 'Have a break' with 60.1%. That was followed by 'Extend at LFC' (28.5%), then 'Retire' (8.5%) and finally 'Move to a different team' (3%).

From this we can take that the majority of fans think that the German manager will take a break from football when his contract expires. However, these fans think that this break will only be a temporary thing and Klopp will return to football at some stage.

There has been a theory that recently resurfaced that Klopp will take a one year break from the club and Pep Lijnders will take over during that time.

Do you think this could happen?

If Klopp does decide to have a change of scenery then going back to the Bundesliga could be a good option.

Obviously Klopp has spent a lot time playing and managing there, notably for FSV Mainz and Borussia Dortmund and he may have spent so much time in Germany, that he may want a new challenge wherever that may be.

Another option is to manage the German national side. With Hansi Flick only recently appointed following Joachim Low's departure, this role doesn't look set to be available for a while although it would not be a surprise to see Klopp one day take charge of this post.

You do feel at this moment that Klopp would need more to occupy him with than a national side as he still has a lot to offer.

Unfortunately, there is a remote chance Klopp could retire in 2024. He has a family which he has said he wants to be able to spend more time with so this could prove a deciding factor in whether he carries on managing or not.

Hopefully, two and a half years time will come too soon for Klopp and he will manage in football once again whether that is at Liverpool or not.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook