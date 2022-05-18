Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise Onto Rhys Williams And Nat Phillips For Liverpool Success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has gone out of his way to praise defensive duo Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips for Liverpool's success this season.

Last season was a tough old season which feels like at times it does not exist, it was an anomaly and even Jurgen Klopp admitted at the time it was the most difficult of his career.

With no fans in the grounds and a monumental amount of injuries Liverpool struggled throughout the campaign not finding any rhythm until the latter stages.

That was when a centre back partnership from the academy was found and used by Klopp.

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams were vital in The Reds' pursuit of Champions League football last season with Klopp certainly not forgetting the contribution the pair made.

So after Liverpool secured their place in the final in Paris beating Villareal 3-2 in the second leg the German sent the pair a message of thanks.

Speaking to Sky Sports News Klopp said: “I messaged Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips because we wouldn’t be there without them.

“I remember the final game of last season and they left the pitch with a bandage around the head, cuts on their faces, and that was really a symbol for the whole period. We went through on one leg, with one eye it was incredible. It was such a tough season.”

Furthermore, he said: "Hopefully nobody forgot how hard we fought to get here. We felt it mentally. The public wasn’t shy of telling us that we underperformed and all these kind of things.

“You try to understand, you think, ‘Wait a minute, we’re facing teams in the strongest league in the world having played for the majority of the time without our full defence.’ We had no centre-halves, had to play midfielders in the last line, then had to use other players in midfield and nothing worked really.

“In the end, we played with two incredible players, Rhys and Nat, but we couldn’t use them earlier because they needed time to adapt. So, yes, there was a bit of a point to prove and I’m really happy that the boys did that.”

Williams played 19 games throughout the season in all competitions whilst Phillips played one extra.

In the run-in the pair played the last five games with Liverpool winning every single one of them with three clean sheets.

Their contribution helped stabilise the side which meant every player could play their best football in their preferred role.

If those two never hit off like that well who knows what would have happened.

Maybe just maybe Liverpool might not have been hunting an unprecedented quadruple.

