Jurgen Klopp, Luis Diaz’s Family And An Iconic Colombian Bag: The Story Behind The Video

A video emerged online that shows Jurgen Klopp dancing with Luis Diaz’s brother after Liverpool’s domestic cup double winning season. LFCTR can reveal the story behind the special moment, including where the bag Klopp was wearing at the time came from.

Liverpool's incredible season came to an end over a week ago, in which they won a domestic cup double, after being the closest team in Premier League history to the unprecedented quadruple. The Reds were a couple of goals away from claiming all four trophies and undoubtedly becoming the greatest English side of all time.

Jurgen Klopp and his players rightly celebrated in a parade around the city centre, but the celebrations didn't end there. The squad and their families held a private party before they all go on their holidays and to play in international matches.

A video of the party emerged online of Jurgen Klopp dancing with Luis Diaz's brother, Roller, whilst wearing a bag given to him by Diaz's family. In an interview with El Heraldo, he explained the story behind the bag and his interaction with the Liverpool manager.

Roller told the Colombian news site he couldn't believe how genuine and humble Jurgen Klopp was. He continued to say how he has seen Klopp be friendly with his brother but didn't expect him to be the same with everyone else.

"We were there at the party, all celebrating, he [Klopp] comes up to the family. We are gathered and my mom handed him the backpack and I was next to him and my brother said: 'dance and he will dance'. I did and he started dancing with me. He's a great person.

"All of Luis' teammates told me that the dance was great and laughed. Afterwards, Klopp called me to the dance floor, but I couldn't do it anymore, because I was tired, and I had to go back to Colombia.

Roller also mentioned the bag he and his family gave Jurgen Klopp, which was seen on the Liverpool manager on the video, as he dances the night away. He revealed that it was his mother who told him to give it to the boss, stating that Klopp himself said everyone wanted the backpack.

"I didn't expect Klopp to be like that with me. I had seen that he was very nice to my brother because of the way he hugs him at games, but I didn't think he would be like that with me. He hugged me like he hugs my brother (Chuckles).

"The idea (to give the backpack as a present) was my parents. They brought it from La Guajira. Klopp told us that everyone wanted the backpack."

The backpack in question was one of two gifts given by the 'Luis Diaz Sembrando Esperanza Foundation', the other being given to Luis Diaz. Both bags had Klopp and Diaz's names engraved. The Foundation's idea came from the need to support women artisans who struggle to support their families.

Josher Brito Diaz, who is a coordinator of the Foundation, revealed to El Tempo, that there is a documentary on Luis Diaz and the Wayuu culture being released next week, which was produced by the Foundation and audiovisual company Hazloo Creativo.

Luis Diaz's journey of becoming part of one of the biggest clubs in world football is unbelievable. The Colombian has been back to his roots this week during an international break, meeting some of the locals.

