Scousers Born and Bred: Jurgen Klopp’s Dream Of Having a Liverpool Starting XI of Local Lads

Liverpool has been one of Europe’s elite teams for a long time. We’ve had superstar players wear the Merseyside Red and win trophies all across the planet.

But there is a different feeling when you have a local lad who wears the jersey and represents Liverpool.

We’ve all dreamt of seeing a starting XI of local lads playing their skin out for the city they live in. Don’t believe me, this says it all.

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool with a vision. A perfect balance of a short term fix right when joined and a long term vision to bring trophies back to Anfield while playing an attractive brand of heavy metal football.

He also mentioned on multiple occasions having a team of locals Scouse lads playing for Liverpool day in and day out.

In an interview with Goal in 2018, Klopp mentioned, “I love it, I love it! It’s important for this club. If you have the chance, then you should do it. How many people live in Liverpool? 500,000? Iceland has 330,000, I think, so Liverpool should have enough people to create our own team!”

Keeping that in mind, Klopp has been working towards it, We have seen multiple academy graduates and local lads get a chance to make their mark on the big stage.

Some fail, while some make their way into the first team. Klopp has been biting away at this ever since he joined.

Subsequently, in an interview with BBC in July of 2020, Klopp once again mentioned; "The dream is to have a team full of Scousers, we want to be the sport for everybody with a Scouse soul."

Klopp believes that somewhere hidden in the academy are gems like Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

Given the lack of transfer activity over the last two seasons, whenever rotation has been more necessary, Klopp has given a few local Scouse lads a chance to play for the first team.

Here are a few local lads who have managed to make first team appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. Some of them have gone on to be regulars for the first team, while some are on the brink of making it big.

Tyler Morton

19-year-old Tyler Morton has made a total of four Liverpool appearances. Those four have been distributed across the Premier League (1), EFL Cup (2) and UEFA Champions League (1).

While he gets to train with and learn from the best in the business, Fabinho, over a period of time, he is expected to become a regular in the first team.

He has shown that he has a high ceiling with brilliant displays whenever called upon. He recently made his Champions League debut.

Max Woltman

Liverpool were already through to the next round in the Champions League when they travelled to Italy.

As rotation was the need of the hour, Klopp decided to hand Woltman his Liverpool debut.

A game under the lights as San Siro. He came on as a substitute for Liverpool during their 2–1 win against AC Milan.

James Norris

James Norris made his first team debut for Liverpool as a substitute against Aston Villa, away from home in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. Liverpool went on to win that game and go to the next round.

It is highly likely that he will get another run out when Liverpool face Leicester City in the next round later this month.

Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones has been around the Liverpool set up for the last three years or so. He is considered one of the best and upcoming midfielders at Liverpool.

Jones made his first-team debut in an FA Cup third-round defeat to Wolves back in January 2019.

Since then, he has made over 57 appearances for Liverpool across all possible competitions and has found the back of the net eight times so far. He's currently out with an eye injury, but should be back soon.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold. He made is debut for Liverpool back in October 2016 and hasn’t looked back since.

He is arguably the best right back in the world. He has been an integral part of the squad chipping in with goals, assists and clean sheets.

He is one of the main offensive and creative outlets for Liverpool.

With Liverpool he has won the Champions League, the Premier League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Over a period of time, many Liverpool fans would love to see more local lads as a part of the set up.

If things go to plan, there might be a chance that local legend Steven Gerrard ends up taking over from Klopp in the future.

After all, it is the dream of every local Liverpool fan to watch their favourite team of Scousers led by a Scouser too.