'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay

After reports suggested that Liverpool have opened talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over his extending his current contract, fans have taken to Twitter to have their say.

The German's current deal is due to expire in 2024 and it was widely expected he would take some time away from the game.

It appears however that he may be willing to discuss staying on Merseyside and here is what fans had to say as they took to Twitter.

'Jurgen said to me ya know, he'd sign a new contract ya know, he said so'

'I think this is what Mo is hinting at. If you are going to commit your future and rest of your career to a club. Surely you'd want the manager who made you, to stay there as well. If it is the reason well played Mo, well played sir.'

'This thing is more important than any other player contract if he sign and we all hope to do it then we will be the most powerful club in PL'

'This would be the greatest signing in lfc history Jurgen is Liverpool'

'There's no way Klopp signed Diaz, Konate, Jota etc just to not hang around and oversee the development. Great news.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |