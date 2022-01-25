Kaide Gordon Continues His Goalscoring Record for Liverpool's Under-23 Squad

Since joining the Premier League 2 with Liverpool's under-23 squad this season, Kaide Gordon has impressed with his goalscoring record and managed to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's first-team setup at Anfield.

The young forward has accumulated six appearances, producing three goals and one assist. His latest contribution to Barry Lewtas' team was a blistering counter-attack in the dying minutes of a 2-0 victory over an experienced Crystal Palace side.

Kaide Gordon warms up in Selhurst Park ahead of Liverpool's PL2 fixture against Crystal Palace. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Five of Palace's first team turned out for their under-23s, including two ex-Reds in Martin Kelly and Nathanial Clyne. Jairo Riedewald, Remi Matthews, and Nathan Ferguson also took the pitch for the young Eagles.

With Max Woltman getting on the end of a low cross from Leighton Clarkson, the Reds' took the lead just 19 minutes in.

In the dying seconds of the first half, a mazy run resulted in Gordon cutting inside from the right before being brought down Omotayo Adaramola in the penalty area.

Referee, James Durkin, awarded a penalty that Gordon stepped up to take but failed to convert.

Refusing to be disheartened, Kaide kept his head down and in the final minutes found himself leading a counter-attacking charge from a Palace corner.

Tyler Morton found Kaide with a short pass inside the Reds' half, Gordon then carried the ball the length of the pitch into the Eagles' box.

With three men in front of him, the young attacker shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot, before curling it into the bottom-left corner of the net from the edge of the box. A stunning, Salah-esque goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold puts an arm around goalscoring debutant Kaide Gordon. IMAGO / PA Images

The 17-year-old has two EFL Cup appearances and one FA Cup appearance for the senior side. Netting a composed strike from inside the box against Shrewsbury during his FA Cup debut, the youngster caught Jurgen Klopp's attention.

With Mohamed Salah featuring in the AFCON and unavailable for selection, Gordon was recently handed a starting spot in the senior side which beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Despite a slightly shy performance against the Gunners, his continued success for the under-23s will reassure fans of his gleaming potential.

Although the imminent return of both Mo and Sadio Mane from AFCON will limit the attacker's chances, he has accrued priceless experience during their absence. With the tutelage of both Salah and Mane, the youngster has a bright future.

