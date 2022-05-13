Skip to main content
LA Lakers NBA Star LeBron James Reveals Who Won His Vote As Premier League Player Of The Season After Shortlist Revealed

LA Lakers and NBA star LeBron James has revealed who won his vote after the contenders for the Premier League Player of the Season award were revealed.

James who owns a small stake in Liverpool took to Twitter to confirm his vote after Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both named on the eight-player shortlist.

LeBron James

Full List Of Nominations

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Alexander-Arnold has also been rewarded for his scintillating form by being nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season as well.

NBA star James took to Twitter to make it clear that his vote had indeed gone to Liverpool's playmaking right back, Alexander-Arnold.

What a vote of confidence for Trent ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday!

