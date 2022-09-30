Skip to main content

Leaked: Ballon d'Or Rankings 2022

A leaked list of Ballon d'Or rankings has been released online showing who will replace Lionel Messi as the best player on the planet.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A leaked image of the rumoured Ballon d'Or rankings has appeared online and makes very interesting reading.

There was a shock when the 30-player shortlist was announced and seven-time winner Lionel Messi was not included.

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or

How Is The Shortlist Of 30 Players Created?

Football publication France Football selected the 30 players that form the shortlist for this year's award to crown the best player on the planet.

Once selected, 180 journalists from across the globe will select the top five players from the shortlist to contest the award.

When Is The Awards Ceremony?

The award ceremony will take place on October 17th, 2022, and will once again be held in Paris.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leaked Ballon d'Or Rankings

The leaked rankings have been posted on Twitter by FTBL and you can just about make out the first 22 names on the list.

According to the post, Karim Benzema will take Messi's crown as the best player on the planet holding off competition from Sadio Mane in second and Vinicius Jr in third.

Mohamed Salah is fourth with Robert Lewandowski fifth and there is further representation on the list from Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk 14th and Trent Alexander-Arnold in 18th.

LFCTR Verdict

There are always several leaks of the final standings before every year's Ballon d'Or awards and this is very unlikely to represent the actual results.

In terms of the rankings, however, the top five are probably realistic with Benzema the clear favourite for the award.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal Madrid

Schedule

England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Opinions

Gareth Southgate Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Of England’s World Cup Squad Will Be The Biggest Mistake

By Damon Carr
Emirates Stadium
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Where To Watch, Live Stream, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Not Given Up On Christoper Nkunku Despite Chelsea Rumours

By Neil Andrew
England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Trent Alexander-Arnold's England Snub

By Neil Andrew
Leroy Sane Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen: Where To Watch, Live Stream, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
News

Liverpool FC October Fixtures And Schedule, Premier League, Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

By Neil Andrew
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Relief For Liverpool Fans As Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Injury Update

By Neil Andrew