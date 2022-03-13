Leaked Design Shows Potential Liverpool Away Kit For Next Premier League Season
As new seasons come around, there is always a huge amount of buzz around fans about what the season's new kits will look like.
With time ticking forward towards the new season, a supposed 'leaked' design for next year's away kit has surfaced on Twitter.
The design is a fresh take from Nike, who have a reputation for occasional making kits based on a basic template.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
As it stands, it's hard to tell where the leak actually originated from on Twitter.
Read More
Some are certain that it is a leaked kit and there is a good chance that it could be the kit for next season, whereas others are warier that the kit might instead be a fan design.
Should the shirt prove to be the real, it will be well accepted by fans, with many impressed by the design of the shirt.
More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League
- Report: Liverpool 'Would Take' 20 Year Old Sensation 'Immediately' For €40million
- Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Hold Of Fourth-Choice Centre-Back Joe Gomez Or Cash In?
- Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok