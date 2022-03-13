Leaked Design Shows Potential Liverpool Away Kit For Next Premier League Season

As new seasons come around, there is always a huge amount of buzz around fans about what the season's new kits will look like.

With time ticking forward towards the new season, a supposed 'leaked' design for next year's away kit has surfaced on Twitter.

The design is a fresh take from Nike, who have a reputation for occasional making kits based on a basic template.

As it stands, it's hard to tell where the leak actually originated from on Twitter.

Some are certain that it is a leaked kit and there is a good chance that it could be the kit for next season, whereas others are warier that the kit might instead be a fan design.

Should the shirt prove to be the real, it will be well accepted by fans, with many impressed by the design of the shirt.

