Leaked Images Of Liverpool's Nike Training Kit For 2022/23 Season Appear Online
After Liverpool unveiled their new home kit design for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning, images of the rumoured training kit design have been leaked online.
The new home kit design has led to mixed feedback amongst Liverpool supporters but was in line with what had been leaked on the internet over recent weeks.
There have now been two training kit designs leaked online by Footy Headlines (via @Irish_Reds).
The first one, which according to the website, has been spotted for sale in Australia is predominantly red with pink sleeves and maroon logos.
The second one in the image below is a black training shirt with the sponsor and logos in red.
Again, there is no official confirmation that these designs are the ones that you will see the Liverpool players training and warming up in next season so watch this space as to whether they emerge as the real ones.
