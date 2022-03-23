Leaked: Liverpool's Home, Away & Third Kits For The 2022/23 Season

Liverpool's home, away, and third kits for the 2022/23 season have now all been 'leaked' online and we can show you the predicted designs here.

Diogo Jota in this season's third kit IMAGO / PA Images

It's always an exciting time of year when fans start to look forward to seeing the new kits for the following season and this year there could be some quite different designs.

The 'leaked' home kit as always is red but slightly darker than this season's with a fairly plain design but a small Nike tick by the collar.

The 'leaked' away shirt is white with a black round neck collar with each sleeve also having a matching black trim. Whilst the shirt is white, it has colourful swirls as part of the design which appear to be turquoise and light purple.

As for the 'leaked' 3rd kit, it is once again very different to what we have seen from Nike in the past.

Leaked Kits - 2022/23 Season

The leaked images can be found on the www.fooyheadlines.com website and it should be noted that these designs have not been confirmed by Nike.

