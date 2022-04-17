Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

More images of Liverpool's rumoured new home kit design for the 2022/23 season have been leaked online and we can bring you the latest photos.

Every season excitement builds as each team releases the new kit designs that will be used for the following campaign and this year is no different.

The leaked home kit is quite a simple design compared to the one for this season. As always the body of the shirt is primarily red with the shoulders and cuffs a darker shade of red.

The shirt is complete with the Liverpool crest, Nike symbol, Hillsborough tribute, and sponsor details - Standard Chartered and Expedia.

There is no official confirmation that this is next season's home shirt just yet although this design has been rumoured for a while so it's possible you will see the Liverpool players wearing this in future.

