Leaked: Premier League 2022/23 Fixture List - Liverpool To Kick Off Away To Newcastle? Manchester City To Face Chelsea & Arsenal In Opening Five Matches?

A fixture list for the 2022/23 Premier League season has been leaked online and makes interesting reading for Liverpool fans.

Premier League

Every season, excitement builds around this time as the fixtures are released for the 20 teams who will battle it out in the Premier League.

This season is no different with the fixtures set to be officially released by the Premier League on Thursday at 9am BST.

Liverpool fans will be keen to see who they will kick off their campaign against as they look to overhaul last season's champions Manchester City.

The Reds lost out to Pep Guardiola's team by just a point on an agonising final day of the season so will be keen to stop City's dominance.

According to the leaked fixture list, Liverpool will kick off their campaign with a tricky-looking visit to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They will follow that up by facing Wolves (h), Nottingham Forest (a), Southampton (h), and West Ham United (h) in their opening five matches.

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to get off to a positive start in this season's title race with the leaked fixtures suggesting Manchester City will face Aston Villa (h), Brentford (a), Chelsea (h), Fulham (a), and Arsenal (h) in their opening encounters.

Author Verdict

There seems to be speculation about the fixtures every year with similar sets of leaked fixtures emerging online ahead of the official lists.

It is likely this will not be the fixtures that get announced on Thursday so it will be best to wait and see what is communicated by the Premier League.

