NBA Star And Minority Liverpool Owner LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Advancing To The Champions League Final | Liverpool 5-2 Villarreal
Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world.
The club have made efforts over the past 20 years to become popular around the globe and the United States of America was a major market they wanted to hit.
In 2011 they did just that after NBA star LeBron James purchased 2% of the club.
LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history and Fenway Sports Group wanted him to be a part of their ownership group.
James, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, took to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool advancing to the Champions League Final.
The Lakers star had this to say after the 3-2 win over Villarreal:
Like every other Liverpool supporter, LeBron James had a massive smile on his face.
Liverpool will play the winner of Manchester City vs Real Madrid later this month at the Stade de France in Paris.
The stadium has a capacity of nearly 81,000 and is used to host the France national football team matches.
