NBA Star LeBron James Responds Mohamed Salah Signing A New Contract With Liverpool

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah agreed a new deal on Friday, seeing the Egyptian King sign until 2025, with an option for an additional year. The announcement was met with jubilation from the fanbase including one very famous fan. 

The Reds and the Egyptian had been in negotiations since December and after months of uncertainty of his future, all doubts were put to bed on Friday afternoon. 

Liverpool supporters all over the world shared their joy on social media after seeing cryptic messages between the club and Ramy Abbas Issa prior to the announcement.

LeBron James
One specific fan also took to social media to express his reaction. NBA legend LeBron James, who has percentage ownership in Liverpool, posted his views on Mohamed Salah signing on Instagram. 

I’m sure the majority of the Reds fanbase share the same feelings as the basketball star. Hopefully we Mohamed Salah continues to prove why he is called the Egyptian King. 

imago1012100687h
