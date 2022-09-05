Skip to main content

LFCTR Fans Choose: Liverpool's Starting Striker Against Napoli | Champions League

LFCTR asked their Twitter fans who they want to start as the striker for Liverpool’s opening Champions League match against Napoli. Here are the results.
So far this season, Jurgen Klopp has given starts to both Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, the latter impressing the most. Diogo Jota returned from injury at the weekend but failed to make an impact. 

The Reds have only won two of their six matches so far in the league, missing several chances in the games they have dropped points in. 

Nunez returned against Everton to the starting XI after serving a three-match ban and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

Liverpool Everton Conor Coady Darwin Nunez

Both Firmino and Jota made sub appearances in the match. The Brazilian continued his fine form and nearly winning the game himself. Jota was lacking match fitness clearly but still showed a desire to get into the right positions. 

Despite the mixed start in the league, The Reds have an opportunity to put things right in Europe. They travel to Italy on Wednesday as they open their Champions League campaign away to Napoli

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

With an option of three strikers for the first time this season, who will Jurgen Klopp play on the night? LFCTR fans have picked their desired choice in a Twitter poll put on by our page. 

Darwin Nunez has come out on top with half the votes at 50%. In second place lies Diogo Jota on 27%, and shockingly Roberto Firmino has only 23%, despite the one being in form. 

Who is your pick for Wednesday’s Champions Leagues match?

