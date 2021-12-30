Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (10-6) - Ajax Double Swoop, Tottenham Star And Ballon d'Or Future Winner

LFCTR take a look at who ten players that Liverpool should be looking to buy next Summer. The order of which they come will consider the ability of the player, if they suit Liverpool and how much Liverpool would have to pay to require their services.

Liverpool's ageing squad needs refreshing, but who could come in and give it the boost it needs? These are ten players that we believe that would be the best buys for the Reds in order to creating a legacy under Jurgen Klopp.

10. Antony - Ajax

This spot was between the Brazilian and Porto's Luis Diaz, but Antony just about takes it. Ajax's skillful forward would fit into the Liverpool team with no problems. The Dutch side under Erik Ten Haag play a similar style to Jurgen Klopp with high intense football being at the fore front.

Antony is knocking on the door for Brazil's talented first team after impressive performances both in the league and Champions League for Ajax. The 21 year old is definitely one for the future and will certainly end up and one of the big clubs in Europe.

Joining Liverpool, Antony would be back up for Mohamed Salah, but could easily be rotated in both wing positions. Position is not the only thing that can be compared to the Egyptian King, but he also plays very much alike Salah. He has a brilliant left foot, can run and take players on and links up brilliantly with team-mates.

Not only is age on Antony's side for the transfer, but the his market price is currently at just £22.5m. Liverpool love a bargain. Antony is a bargain.

9. Heung-Min Son - Tottenham

This would be an outstanding purchase. Son is one of the best players in the Premier League, who's career will unfortunately not be remembered by rivals if he stays at Tottenham.

It's clear Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the South Korean, so am I. With Sadio Mane not hitting the levels he is capable of in the last two years, Son would be the perfect to either replace or fight for the place of Mane.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He has everything a Jurgen Klopp player needs - speed, pressing ability, work rate, great support play, willingness to track back and a brilliant ability to finish chances.

How much would it take to tempt Tottenham to sell to us? I'd say £70m, which is not bad of a price considering what player we would be getting and experience he has in the Premier League. However, I wouldn't rule it out.

8. Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax

Another Ajax gem is Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch centre-midfielder would be the ideal replacement for his fellow countryman Gini Wijnaldum. The technical ability of Gravenberch is phenomenal and like Antony, would fit right into the Liverpool set-up.

Some of Liverpool's key midfielders are ageing, which makes those positions an absolute must in refreshments. Gravenberch in this Liverpool team would go to another level, especially under the influence of Thiago.

Centre-midfielders need confidence and that is something the 19 year old has plenty of it. Always looking to move, always looking for the ball, Gravenberch has the potential and ability to be one of the best in the world.

The elegant Dutch youngster is expected to be worth at a small price of £28m, but I think Ajax will ask more for around the £40m mark, which is completely worth it.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

7. Jarrod Bowen - West Ham

Bowen has been sensational this season for West Ham and has changed a many opinions about him around. The pacey winger has so much to bring to the table and would be someone to consider highly just for the price alone.

Yes he doesn't have the experience of someone like Son, but he like many Liverpool transfers under Klopp has plenty of potential to become something more.

Liverpool didn't sign the best left back in the world when they got Andy Robertson, they didn't sign the best centre-back in Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah was nowhere near the best player in the world when he came to Anfield?

Bowen may not hit those levels, but under Klopp he would be just as good as the Diogo Jota signing. The English winger would add a very good number of goals and assists to this Liverpool side, but he would also add another dynamic to come off the bench.

I believe around £45m would be the price to pay, but as young as he is, it could be worth it in the end.

6. Kylian Mbappe - PSG

Why is Kylian Mbappe only no.6? Price. Mbappe would be at least £170m to sign, without signing on fee, agent wages and the player's wages. This would leave little maneuver for other signings and is unrealistic under this board.

Having said that, this would be one of the best signings in Liverpool's history. In the last four years, Liverpool have set a standard so high, it's becoming hard to stay up there. The signing of Kylian Mbappe would keep Liverpool up there.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The French superstar will be in contention to winning the Ballon d'Or for the next ten years at least. Put him into this team of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago, it wouldn't be mad to say he'd win at least seven of those Ballon d'Or trophies.

Mbappe would automatically make Liverpool favourites to win both league and Champions League and rightly so. Although, the PSG forward has flirted in the past with Liverpool, it is unlikely to happen, but we all can dream, can't we?

