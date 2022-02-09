Skip to main content
Listen: New Luis Diaz Liverpool Song (With Lyrics)

Luis Diaz has only been at Liverpool for two weeks but the Anfield faithful have already made a song for the Colombian.

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz in the final days of the January transfer window and it's safe to say that fans love him already.

In his first game against Cardiff City in the FA Cup, the 25-year-old set up a goal and looked electric during his second-half cameo.

Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.

It was only a matter of time before Liverpool fans gave the Colombian his own song and now, on Twitter, there seems to be one for Diaz.   

From the user @Habiib88 on Twitter, they tweeted out a video in reply to a quote from Luis Diaz' father.

The video is a very catchy chant in the tune of 'Bella Ciao', made famous by the Netflix show 'Money Heist'.

Here are the lyrics of Luis Diaz' new Liverpool song!

"His name is Lucho," (Lucho being Luis Diaz' nickname)

"He comes from Porto.

"He came to score, came to score, came to score score score.

"He's Luis Diaz.

"He's from Colombia.

"Now he plays for Liverpool!" 

