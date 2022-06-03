Liverpool will travel to Southeast Asia during the pre-season preparations for the 2022-23 football season. As of now, they will play two games, one against Manchester United in Thailand and one against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Liverpool ended a brilliant 2021/22 season in the most befitting manner. A parade with over 500,000 fans celebrating the Liverpool team that Jurgen Klopp has put together.

For many of us, our eyes and ears have already shifted from what has been to what will be – the next season.

Last season’s pre-season tour was very different. Given the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions, the team stayed in Europe.

This time around, Liverpool Football Club are traveling to Southeast Asia, namely Thailand and Singapore. After a successful 63-game campaign, the team goes on a short break to rest it out, recuperate and spend time with loved ones.

On Monday, July 4th is when the Reds will return to their AXA Training Centre in Kirkby. There is hope that the team will meet new faces such as Fabio Carvalho and maybe a couple of others who are linked to Liverpool. However, there is the sad news, that they might be without Sadio Mane.

It will be the first time that Liverpool has flown to this part of the world since 2015 when they did under Brendan Rodgers.

The plan is for them to spend one week on Merseyside regrouping for a few fitness tests and basic training before they fly out to Thailand for their first pre-season friendly against Manchester United at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

This exhibition match will be fought for the Bangkok Century Cup. This high-profile friendly game is officially known as 'The Match'. We can expect over 50,000 fans to watch this match live.

This game is the first of the friendly fixtures that are planned for Jurgen Klopp and his players ahead of the new Premier League season. Three days after the meeting against Manchester United Liverpool will play against Crystal Palace in Singapore.

After that, Liverpool will play Manchester City in the traditional curtain-raiser when they take each other on in the Community Shield on July 30.

We are aware of the effect that a full preseason with Klopp has on players. Liverpool has been right in the mix for everything.

The from this pre-season will be to ensure that they go all the way next season and not only fight for the quadruple but come out as historic first-time winners.

