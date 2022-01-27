Liverpool Academy Watch: James Balagizi

Liverpool FC Academy, Kirkby. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As FSG work on tying down Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with new contracts, Liverpool's quiet January window has been met with criticism amongst some fans. Often big-name signings can cast a shadow over youth talent, of which Kirkby has plenty.

While Kaide Gordon has been stealing the headlines due to his recent involvement in the first team, James Balagizi has continued to tear up the Premier League 2.

Balagizi had an interesting pathway through the youth setup, to say the least. Initially, the youngster was commuting from Manchester to the Merseyside academy daily before he secured a place in Manchester City's academy.

Leaving the Red's for City, the midfielder joined a terrifyingly equipped youth setup that has received heavy investment since Sheikh Mansour's takeover. Unfortunately, such talent meant Balagizi felt he didn't have a clear pathway to the top and was worthy of more attention than City could provide.

With this in mind, the youngster decided to return to the Reds, costing a compensation fee of just £9,000.

James Balagizi in Liverpool's UEFA Youth Cup fixture against AC Milan. IMAGO / PA Images

Despite injury woes, three months out with an ankle issue in February of last year, the midfielder has managed to produce.

Since progressing to the under-18 squad, and now the under-23s, Balagizi has totted up nine goals and thirteen assists in just 49 games. 22 goal involvements in that period are not to be sneered at and display the eighteen-year-old's ability to create danger.

James possesses a physical prowess beyond his years, visible when he plays five years his senior with the under-23s. With the pace to beat a full-back on the wing and close down defenders in the press, it is clear the physical side of Balagizi's game won't hold him back.

The press employed by Alex Inglethorpe's academy is designed to produce players with the capability to enter the first-team squad. The youngster in question is a perfect example of this and closes down defenders, not just with pace, but with a measured intent that would impress Jurgen Klopp.

Technically, there is no doubt surrounding the midfielder's potential. Playing wide, Balagizi has the pace and trickery to leave a defender behind, in the number 10 role, James can stand up a back four and find the defence-splitting pass many can't. Both, are priceless qualities.

Young James Balagizi takes on Chelsea in the PL2. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Calmness is key when attempting to convert attacking sequences. In the final third, the young midfielder never forces the issue and often displays the natural ability to hold on to a pass until the perfect moment. Combined with his inherent unselfishness, illustrated by his assist numbers, it feels as though each attack is worked through the young Red.

Receiving the ball back-to-goal in the half-space is Balagizi's bread and butter, with his first touch allowing him to turn and drive toward the opposition goal. When carrying the ball in this position, the youngster can be reminiscent of Roberto Firmino as Mateusz Musialowski and Max Woltman drive ahead of him on either side. More often than not he finds them.

The attacker's focus on these skills displays his understanding of his best attributes and game, suggesting a bright future.

Shooting from range and finishing are the only two areas the youngster could add to his arsenal, though both infamously come with age.

Being able to play in a variety of positions, the ten, eight, or as a right-winger means that Balagizi has given himself the best possible chance of a break into Klopp's side. A break I believe more than likely to come next season.

Rightly so, the likes of Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton, and Musialowski have received much media attention. However, we should not sleep on the talent that James Balagizi possesses. While 'big name signings' write headlines, Kirkby is famous for writing stories. We must not forget.

